Canada's Indie Beauty Brand Luna Nectar's #1 Selling Lash Serum Has a Shiny New Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2023 --How many lash serums are on the market, and how many successfully make a name for themselves? It isn't a problem for Moon Boost Brow and Lash Enhancing Serum. As the top-seller of indie Vancouver-based brand Luna Nectar, the plant-based, all-natural lash serum is now packaged in a sleek, shiny aluminum tube and shipping across the globe. For more, go to: https://lunanectar.com/en-ca/blogs/blog/moon-boost-lash-serum-gains-global-recognition



As a lash serum made from pure, potent plant actives—adaptogens—Moon Boost works synergistically to boost the health, volume, and density of lashes and brows. To preserve the natural actives and uphold the team's commitment to minimizing waste, Moon Boost recently upgraded its packaging to an infinitely recyclable tube of ultra-light aluminum.



As a beauty brand creating products by nature, for nature, the decision to create an all-natural lash alternative was intentional, spearheaded by Luna Nectar founder Mia Fiona Kut, who noticed the harmful effects of a prostaglandin formula on a family member. Beyond formulating a lash serum that was safe and effective, the team focuses on ethical beauty—products produced with the best environmental practices to minimize waste and other costs to the planet.



Moon Boost is the first waterless lash serum on the market. Obviously, anything that reduces water consumption is good, but there are other reasons, too. Water dilutes active ingredients and is prone to bacterial growth, which means adding more chemicals to stabilize the product. A waterless serum was key to a clean, streamlined formula, free of unnecessary ingredients and unwanted side effects.



Formulation for any natural product comes down to symbiosis between the desired effects and raw ingredients. The team looked closely at botanicals used in Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda. Then it was a matter of concentrating and synergizing ingredients—horsetail for density and volume, gotu kola for strength, argan for hydration and shine. There are over 15 active ingredients in Moon Boost Lash Serum, and none of the hormone-altering chemicals that have made lash serums controversial in the past. Moon Boost is clinically tested, approved by Board Certified Clinical Trichologist Jennifer Cenaiko-McCowan, Vice President of the Canadian Hair Loss Council and Professor & Director of Cosmetology for the World Trichology Society.



Last November, Moon Boost was featured in Vogue as one of the Lash Serums that Experts Recommend (and Actually Use). The Independent in the UK also named it Best Vegan Option among 10 Best Eyelash Serums that Add Strength and Volume.



The decision to switch packaging represents an ongoing commitment to finding the best solutions for both people and the planet. All outer packaging is FSC-certified paper, made from responsibly sourced wood fibre. Additionally, Luna Nectar has aligned with Pact, which assists in a circular recycling scheme, upcycling hard-to-manage packaging into other products. They're also collaborating with organizations like CleanHub and Veritree on solutions that reduce environmental impact as they pioneer clean, ethical formulas for hair and skin.



For Luna Nectar, raising brows and batting lashes is all part of a day's work. As a women-led team, they're raising sustainability standards and creating inspired products meant to reduce resource use and waste in the beauty industry—even if it's one drop and package at a time.



About Luna Nectar

At Luna Nectar, clinically tested transparency is the name of the game. People should know exactly what they're putting on their scalps and skin. That's why we cut through the greenwashing common in the beauty industry with all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free solutions. Luna Nectar's products exceed European standards of transparency, meet European standards for stability, and are clinically tested and approved by dermatologists and trichologists. Inspired by nature, rooted in science, these formulations are streamlined, traceable, ethical and effective for beauty that looks good and feels good.



