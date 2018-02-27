Canada's Largest Consumer Show for Women Is Returning to Toronto for Its 16th Year

Brampton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --The National Women's Show is coming back to Toronto with over 500 exhibits with a range of exciting scheduled events that highlight the latest trends in beauty, fashion and food. This event is taking place November 9 - 11, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. It will feature free mini-makeovers with advice and demonstrations from beauty experts all weekend long. They will be educating on techniques and examples that can help advance a beauty career with an emphasis on female empowerment through face-to-face interactions.



"Being able to execute an educated style as well as being well informed on a subject gives women absolute confidence in her beauty" says School Director Donna Kalsey of Body Pro, an accredited beauty and aesthetician school. "Let your skills as an artist shine as bright as your confidence".



The National Women's Show aims at promoting the beauty industry by creating a specific beauty zone that will allow women to shop and learn all about the latest beauty trends and services without feeling crowded and overwhelmed with over 36,800. This event enables brands and companies, like Body Pro Academy, to establish face-to-face relationships with women while featuring the latest in beauty.



About Body Pro Beauty & Aesthetics Academy

Body Pro Beauty & Aesthetics Academy Inc is an accredited beauty school by the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities. The school has been serving Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, surrounding areas, and international students. Their renowned aesthetic and cosmetology programs offer diploma and certificate level instruction in Esthetics, Makeup Artistry, Hairstyling, Waxing, Spa Therapy, Nail Care and more.



For the latest updates on beauty education, follow Body Pro's Facebook & Instagram @bodyprobeauty.



Contact:

Body Pro Beauty & Aesthetics Academy Inc.

Address: 8460 Torbram Rd, Brampton, ON L6T 4M9, Canada

Phone: 905-790-0037