Canada's Largest Virtual Post-Secondary Fair Launches: Aims to Combat Youth Underemployment

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2012 --The Canada Online University & College Fair Tour, which brings the tradition university fair experience online, is designed to get students off to school on the right foot to maximize their career prospects upon graduation.



The fair features over 40 universities and colleges from across the country including: Simon Fraser University, the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, the University of Toronto, Dalhousie University, and St. Francis Xavier University. Additionally it starts students on the road to building skills by introducing them to organizations, which help University and College students to develop the skills they need for today’s economy.



“Youth un and underemployment is one of the biggest challenges facing our country today,” says Adam Dewar, co-founder of DL Strategic.



“By inviting organizations and groups that are centered around student development, we are updating the traditional university and college fair experience,” said company co-founder Kassandra Linklater. “This fair aims to not only help students sort through the available options, but to help them plan to build the skills and experience which will allow them to avoid under employment.”



The fair will run till January 15th, and will feature two live dates on November 23rd, and December 1st.