Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --Noted for its ability to give convenient client access to documents that are in flux or finality, the Legal Kiosk™ from Emergent is broadening its reach. Now used by Canada's elite estate accounting professionals at Cooper Estates & Trust Services, the software will ensure clients will receive the secure delivery of their documentation across every device. Offering information at the fingertips thanks to 24/7 cloud access, the Legal Kiosk gives ample flexibility to its users. It delivers the ability to save office staff time and effort while allowing clients to view numerous documents anytime, from anywhere. The new level of straightforward efficiency is in keeping with what Canada's largest law firms, banks, and other estates professionals deem an invaluable resource for Estate Accounting services.



"It goes without saying that we are thrilled to partner with the most highly-sought-after provider of estate accounting services in Canada," said Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent. "Estate Accounting is highly complex and there's only a small number of people who fully understand all aspects of court accounts in Canada. Cooper Estates & Trust Services is the elite of the elite in this area. To have them chose to integrate the Legal Kiosk™ into their business is a big plus for Emergent."



With over 40 years of experience, Cooper Estates & Trust Services prepares, analyzes, and audits court accounts.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



