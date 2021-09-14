Canada's Wholesale Box Manufacturer Shares Tips on Choosing the Best Package for Bottles

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --The top consideration when it comes to shipping is choosing materials that guarantee customers receive their materials intact. Duh. For shipping materials with bottles: wine, food cosmetics whatever. It's essential. And according to Racer Boxes Canada's wholesale box manufacture this means extra care needs to be taken when considering the packaging that will carry, the goods. Hence, this post. For more go to: https://racerboxes.com/blog/cardboard-box-bottle-packaging-how-to-choose-the-best-options/



Contrary to popular belief, there is no standardized cardboard packaging model for glass bottles. This is because the beverage market works with a wide variety of bottle shapes, diameters, and heights.



So, for an online store that sells bottles of wine, beer, champagne, or other drinks, shipping can prove a dilemma, but there are solutions.



Wholesales cardboard boxes for bottles

First, before placing an order for packaging with a wholesale box manufacturer, review sales. Do customers usually buy just one bottle or more than one? Are deliveries made via postal service/carrier (which requires more robust packaging) or is it more local shipping (done by local couriers)? This is the data that will determine the packaging order.



It may also be worth considering the sales funnel, for example, promotions that encourage customers to order six bottles of wine rather than one—boxes of six are easier to find. And this will certainly impact the cost of shipping boxes.



What to take into account

In addition to the box itself, shipping bottles requires an internal honeycomb of cardboard that will hold bottles in place during transport and storage.



In this case, it's necessary to plan how this will be implemented. Will it be for two bottles? Four? Six? And from there, it's possible to make variable combinations filling the boxes with bottles, honeycombs, and kraft paper, depending on what customers order.



