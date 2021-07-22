Canada's Wholesale Box Manufacturer Shares Why Thinking Outside the Box Is Important

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --Okay, cardboard boxes were invented in China, but as a Canadian wholesale box manufacturer Racer Boxes has a compelling reason for shopping locally—value! The quality of Canadian wholesale boxes makes shopping locally a compelling choice. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/boxes/



The very first cardboard boxes can be traced back to China, around 3000 to 4000 years ago. The Chinese of the Han Dynasty used leaves from treated mulberry bark, cloth, and vegetable fibers mixed with water and made a paste to produce cardboard.



All this material was mixed, turning into a homogeneous pulp that was spread in a frame. Then, after getting a very thin thickness, the condensed pulp was pressed with heavy items to make the cardboard sheet. The card, as it was called, was used to wrap and preserve food.



Of course, corrugated cardboard was patented in England. In 1856, British inventors Edward Allen and Edward Healey patented corrugated cardboard, which at the time was used only as a lining material for tall hats.



Cardboard wouldn't take off as a shipping material until almost 15 years later. In 1871, businessman Albert Jones, from New York, obtained a patent for corrugated cardboard as a transport material. In this way, the corrugated cardboard boxes served to protect and transport glass bottles safely.



Corrugated boxes as known today were invented in 1874 by Oliver Long, who improved the design by adding liner sheets. This, incidentally, gave rise to 'duplex cardboard' (two layers) and triplex (three layers of coating).



This new feature gave greater durability and strength to the packages, allowing them to carry heavier loads and to be stacked safely.



It is still one of the most sustainable packing materials available.



The environmental benefits of using cardboard boxes are far-reaching. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact their purchases have on the planet. As a result, they look for ecological solutions whenever possible.



The cardboard boxes are made of 100% biodegradable raw materials and are completely safe from disposal. It is worth noting that around 70% of the world's cardboard is recycled. As a result, most cardboard boxes today are made from reused materials. Cardboard packages can be manufactured without the need to add bleach or dyes in the process. In other words, it keeps water systems clean and free from pollutants.



Canada's Wholesale Box Manufacturer

Today cardboard boxes can be purchased from all over the world. As a Canadian wholesale manufacturer of cardboard boxes, Racer Boxes sells wholesale cardboard boxes at affordable pricing and superior quality for low, mid, and high volume requirements. These boxes aren't crunched and worn during overseas shipping. Moreover, small-batch delivery is available for businesses that don't possess endless storage space.



For companies that want to distinguish themselves through branding, box printing is available—right on the premises. And don't worry if there's no specific size for merchandise, Racer Boxes specializes in custom sizing for businesses looking to shave off mailing costs.



Learn more about all the benefits of buying Canadian wholesale cardboard boxes. For display boxes, custom boxes with offset printing, produce boxes, and more, contact Racer Boxes for a free quote!



About Racer Boxes

As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



