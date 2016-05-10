Canadian-Based Fashion Design Company, Projek Raw, Redefines New and Existing Trends of Streetwear in the United States

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Projek Raw is a fashion design company based in Canada that has expanded in the United States to the acclaim of fashionistas and consumers alike. The design team has created its own identity by putting a unique spin on how we identify fashion in America. By offering a wide range of new styles with creative and innovative designs to men's fashion, the Projek Raw design team has not only mastered the design methodology but has also successfully expanded globally. The Projek Raw mission and brand is built on genuine creativity, and what truly makes fashion, fashion.



Projek Raw on Putting the "Flare" in Fashion.



When comparing other brands in fashion, it is obvious that consumers are seeing the same designs, patterns, and styles repeated ad nauseam. Although these styles are found at attractive prices, they lack true definition, uniqueness, and creativity.



While Projek Raw is attentive to market and industry trends, as well as consumer feedback, the designers work to provide a hint of creativity, uniqueness, and freshness to men's fashion. Whether it's a hooded jean jacket or vest, a stylish pair of jeans, or a simple dyed or print T-shirt, consumers are choosing to "follow the arrow", as Projek Raw's slogan states.



Although Projek Raw delivers over 3 million products to the men's fashion market every year, the company does not lose sight of who their customers are and their needs. According to Dov Cohen, the CEO and founder of Projek Raw, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



Breaking Boundaries.



After seeing great success, Projek Raw has taken their designs and fashion philosophy from Canada to America. As an established brand, Projek Raw continues to find their niche by targeting young, urban professionals who are looking for comfort, quality, and great fashion.



What is in store for the future of fashion? As Projek Raw slowly expands into the American market, the company makes this strategic move by focusing on their mission, and their goals: keeping the consumer at the forefront of their minds, particularly when designing a new product or style.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw strives to echo the personality of the customers; young professionals "living by the pulse of the city". An Infectious Brand Projek Raw was born/founded in 2001 from the pure desire to design & create original unique free spirited wear. This brand is made for people who are opened minded and want to make themselves known as moving to their own beat. Developed by open minded people, ProjekRaw has made a statement and will continue to make their views and opinions known.



Contact:



For more information on Projek Raw's fashions, products, current collections or about the organization as a whole, visit projekraw.com, or contact the expert team here. Be sure to also follow Projek Raw on social media, subscribe to their email newsletter, or find a store near you.