Canadian Consumer Panels Explain the Importance of Product Marketing Tests

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --A leading consulting firm that specializes in product testing and product development work explains the importance of gaining feedback from consumers on new products before marketing campaigns are launched. Canadian Consumer Panels who design and conduct In-Home Usage Testing (IHUT) locally and nationally says product testing could help a company avoid a costly marketing mistake.



Each month new products are being introduced to the market, with many of them not being a commercial success. That could be down to the lack of research into what consumers think. Many product owners believe their product will be a guaranteed winner and become over confident and, therefore, believe they don't need consumer feedback before launching their marketing campaign.



A spokesman for Canadian Consumer Panels said: "Product testing allows the client to find out what consumers think. By not testing the market and receiving feedback from consumers, a marketing campaign and the product could become a commercial disaster."



Product testing can confirm the unique selling point of a product. It is also important to find out from consumers if the product can achieve what the marketing campaign claims it can. Another important aspect of product testing is to find out if the price is right and if the product provides more benefits to the customer than outlined in the marketing campaign.



There are many benefits to testing a product before launching an expensive marketing campaign. That is why more companies are now turning to Canadian Consumer Panels; they want to avoid marketing mistakes and achieve commercial success.



Some of the important aspects of product testing include:



Confirms The Unique Selling Point Of The Product

Provides Independent Honest Feedback On The Product

Tests Out The Brand Awareness

Helps To Find Defects In The Product or Marketing Campaign



