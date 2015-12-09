Canadian Consumer Panels Offers in-Home Usage Testing Free Consultations

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --In Home Usage Testing has become an important tool for product development and market research companies. Canadian Consumer Panels, one of the most respected consulting firms that specializes in product testing and product development work has announced they are offering free consultations.



The free consultations will allow brand managers, product managers, research managers, and small business owners, to understand the importance of In-Home Usage Testing.



Through using In Home Usage Testing (IHUT), it allows a company to test their product before it goes into the marketplace. It is a cost-effective and practical way to find out what consumers really think of a new product. Consumers will test the usability, satisfaction, brand communication, usage behavior, and potential product improvements, through this independent feedback; a company can avoid costly mistakes before launching the product.



IHUT can help achieve the following



- Learn how consumers interact with the product in a natural environment.

- Collect consumer feedback about the product as it's used.

- Find out how popular the product is.

- Allows a company to find out if any changes need making to the product

- Discover new uses for the product.



A spokesman for Canadian Consumer Panels said: "With our free consultation, it will allow a potential client to understand everything that we offer and how the services can benefit them."



Canadian Consumer Panels provide their services for all types of companies, allowing them launch a product successfully.



To learn more about Canadian Consumer Panels and how their services can help achieve commercial success, please visit www.canadian-consumer-panels.org



About Canadian Consumer Panels®

Canadian Consumer Panels' mission is to add value to market research firms by helping them achieve their desired level of quality and safety for their client's products, assets and processes; to protect their client's brands and enable their success in the global marketplace.



