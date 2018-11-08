Canadian EdTech Standout LaunchLife Announces Acquisition of Ashley Tutors

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --Today, edtech company LaunchLife International Inc. (LaunchLife), announced that It has expanded its education franchise network with the purchase of Ashley Tutors, a Washington, D.C. based, in-home tutoring company. Ashley Tutors started over 10 years ago in the D.C. area, and today is the premier tutoring company known for its "human-powered" matching system that carefully pairs students with engaging and experienced tutors. Ashley Tutors will become part of LaunchLife's School is Easy franchise network.



Of the company's recent acquisition, LaunchLife CEO Darryl Simsovic said, "Our School is Easy team is very excited to enter the U.S. tutoring space with the acquisition of Ashley Tutors. The management team and tutoring staff have forged a trust with parents and students in the D.C. area that we will continue and strengthen even further."



Joshua Chernikoff, founder and CEO of Ashley Tutors said, "After a decade of serving families in our hometown, Ashley Tutors is thrilled to become part of the LaunchLife family. LaunchLife has built a 30-year foundation of helping students by focusing on their individual needs. That winning formula will ensure that our tutoring team continues to be successful, which in turn means our students will be successful. This is an 'A+' opportunity for Ashley Tutors, our tutoring team, and our loyal families."



LaunchLife's mission is to improve the lives of learners from early childhood education to employment. It achieves this by leveraging technology, professionalism, and a team that embraces the concept of lifelong learning to provide learners with access to state-of-the-art education in the communities in which they live.



The acquisition of Ashley Tutors is just one more milestone in the journey to do just that:



- 30 years ago, in 1987, LaunchLife founded the franchise organization, Academy of Learning Career College (AOLCC);

- AOLCC pioneered the Integrated Learning System ILS® and is now Canada's largest network of career colleges with over 50 franchised campuses offering over 30 diploma programs and a vast number of certificate programs;

- 18 months ago, AOLCC underwent a complete rebranding, stepping into the 21st Century with a new look, feel and the implementation of Canada's leading learning management system;

- In late 2017, LaunchLife acquired School is Easy, a franchisor of home-based tutoring based in Vancouver, Canada.

- Ashley Tutors is LaunchLife's first step into the U.S.-based tutoring space.



About LaunchLife International Inc.

LaunchLife is a Canadian EdTech company specializing in franchising education platforms. LaunchLife's flexible, supportive environment empowers dedicated learners to achieve



their learning goals. With over 50 AOLCC and 13 School is Easy locations, LaunchLife is aggressively continuing its national and global expansion over the next 12 to 18 months. For more information, visit http://www.launchlife.com.



About Ashley Tutors

Ashley Tutors is the premier tutoring company in the Washington, D.C. area. Ashley Tutors has served over 10,000 area families since 2007 in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. Ashley Tutors provides students with an in-home, 1-1 personal tutor that has been selected to address each child's specific academic needs. For more information, visit www.ashleytutors.com.