Canadian Furniture Show Is Taking Place on May 25th, 26th and 27th in Toronto

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2018 --Canadian Furniture Show, the only national furniture show is taking place on May 25th, 26th and 27th. It is one of the top five largest trade shows in Canada bringing industry professionals under one roof to display their products and discuss new trends. This event will be hosted at the International Centre in Toronto.



The timing of the event is broken up as follows:



- May 25th, Friday – 9 AM to 6 PM

- May 26th, Saturday – 9 AM to 6 PM

- May 27th, Sunday – 9 AM to 4.30 PM



"The Canadian Furniture Show has always been a must-see event for business owners like me," says Carl Whittaker, the owner of Sunguard Awnings & Patio Furniture, the backyard specialist in providing shade products and patio furniture in Ontario, Canada. "With so many professionals in attendance, it's an excellent opportunity to learn about what others in the industry are doing and gives retailers a chance to showcase their products.



Retailers, manufacturers, importers, suppliers and designers will all be taking part in the event. It is the sole place where key members and influences of the Canadian furniture industry get together.



Those attending the event will benefit in the following ways:



- Learning the latest furniture industry trends

- Networking with the industry professionals

- Showcasing their products on a common platform



For bigger and better business opportunities, attend this event and find out what exciting developments are happening in the world of furniture in 2018.



About Sunguard

Operating since 1996, Sunguard Awnings & Patio Furniture has established itself as the backyard specialist providing luxurious outdoor furniture. Their showroom displays an array of products that include shades, awnings and patio furniture available at affordable prices. The company also provides delivery and installation services across the GTA.



