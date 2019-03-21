Canadian Immigration Lawyer Discusses New Caregivers Interim Program

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2019 --Sas & Ing, a team of Canadian Immigration Lawyers recently posted a new article about the Caregivers Interim Program on Canadian-visa-lawyer.com. On February 23, 2019, Canada's Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Ahmed Hussen announced that he would be launching two new 5-year Caregiver immigration pilot programs, along with a new interim program to provide permanent residence for caregivers currently in Canada. This has opened a narrow window of opportunity for caregivers hoping to immigrate to Canada. For more, go to: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/caregivers-interim-program-opens-route-to-permanent-residence-in-canad/



Minister Hussen's announcement was welcome news for both aspiring caregivers abroad as well as for those currently residing in the country. Requirements for Canada's caregiver program has caused great confusion over the past five years.



Up until November of 2014, Canada had the Live-in Caregiver Program, where caregivers would come to Canada to provide live-in care to families. Prospective caregivers needed to have a minimum of one year of previous work experience as a caregiver (or completion of a 6-month caregiver course), as well as the equivalent of a Canadian high school education and basic language proficiency (which was undefined) in order to qualify for a program permit.



Upon arrival, applicants were required to live in the homes of their employers and complete a minimum of two years of full-time work as a caregiver before applying for both permanent residence along with an open work permit. Once a caregiver obtained an open work permit, they were no longer required to reside with their employer. While this program worked well for many, there were notable incidents of abuse due to the requirement to live in residence with an employer.



Additionally, after working in Canada for two years and being away from their families, many applicants learned they were not eligible to apply for permanent residence.



Recognizing the confusion about the two caregiver programs and the disconnect between the issuance of the work permit without assessment of the criteria for permanent residence, Minister Hussen has announced an interim pathway for caregivers currently in Canada with significantly reduced eligibility requirements.



To be eligible for the Interim Pathway for Caregivers, applicants must demonstrate the following:



12 months of Canadian work experience as a home childcare provider or home support worker or a mix of both obtained after November 30, 2014. Experience as a housekeeper or foster parent doesn't count.



Work experience must have been gained while working on a work permit issued pursuant to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). (This means that applicants were issued a work permit abroad as a caregiver. It is not eligible to persons who may be in Canada on other types of work permits such as a post-graduation work permit).



Applicants must have either a Canadian high school diploma or a foreign education that is the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma. (it will be necessary to obtain an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) to demonstrate this).



Applicants must demonstrate language proficiency in either English or French at a proficiency level of Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 5 for each of the four proficiencies—reading, writing, speaking and listening. (An approved language test to confirm proficiency will be required)



The Interim Pathway for Caregivers Program is only in effect for a short time – March 4, 2019, to June 4, 2019. In addition, Obtaining an ECA and an approved language test can take two or three months, so interested applicants should contact a Canadian Immigration Lawyer as soon as possible. To learn more contact (604)–689–5444 or catherine@sasanding.com.



