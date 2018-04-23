Canadian Immigration Lawyer Explain How Canadian Business Can Now Gain Access to EU Tech Workers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --As a team of Canadian immigration lawyers, the team at Sas & Ing have good news for Canadian companies seeking skilled tech professionals. The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement ("CETA") will benefit skilled EU tech professionals seeking to work in Canada. The article outlines three types of EU workers who can utilize CETA.



According to the blog: "CETA is a big advantage because it allows employees to obtain work permits exempt from the time consuming and expensive Labour Market Impact Assessment ("LMIA") process usually required to hire foreign skilled workers."



There are three types of workers who can utilize CETA:



a. Intra-corporate transferees;

b. Professional contractual service suppliers; and

c. Independent professionals.



The blog goes on to highlight how CETA applies to the three different types of workers. For example, Intra-corporate transferees from an EU company that is related to a Canadian company can utilize CETA to transfer workers temporarily.



Senior personnel who have decision-making authority, specialists who have intimate knowledge about the business or its products, or graduate trainees who hold a university degree and are transferred to obtain on-the-job training can be transferred using CETA. Senior personnel and specialists can stay for up to 3 years in Canada (with discretionary extensions) and graduate trainees can stay for up to one year.



From the perspective of the Canadian Immigration Lawyers at Sas & Ing, CETA is a positive step that will assist in the exchange of foreign skilled talent in many industries. For workers, it offers the possibility of a swift and smooth transition to experience work and life in Canada for up to three years.



