Canadian Immigration Lawyer Reminds Caregivers the June 4th Deadline for the Interim Program Is Fast Approaching

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2019 --On February 23, 2019, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, announced the "Interim Pathway for Caregivers."



The program provides a means to permanent residence for in-home caregivers of children and the elderly who may not have otherwise qualified due to program changes that took place in 2014. Recognizing the confusion caused by the changes, Minister Hussen introduced the Interim Pathway for Caregiver's Program, which allows caregivers to apply for permanent residence between March 4 and June 4, 2019. For more information, please visit: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/caregiver-alert-interim-pathway-june-4th-deadline-fast-approaching/



Historically, Canada's caregiver programs have always provided a path to permanent residence, and caregiver applicants were always assessed as potential immigrants when applying for their work permits. However, according to the Canadian Immigration Lawyers at Sas and Ing, changes to the Caregiver program revised the criteria and caregiver applicants were assessed as temporary foreign workers and not as future permanent residents.



While the Interim Pathway for Caregivers seeks to address this, the window of opportunity is extremely limited, and there are specific criteria to be eligible to apply. Most notably, applicants must be in possession of a valid work permit issued under the temporary foreign worker program (TFW) as a caregiver.

This means that at the time of obtaining a work permit, the worker was assessed under the existing caregiver criteria. Persons with other types of work permits such as working holiday, young professional or post-graduate work permits are NOT eligible to apply.



Applicants must also demonstrate one year of full-time work experience as a home childcare provider or home support worker or a combination of both. In addition, applicants must provide a valid language test with a CLB 5 score for each of the four language proficiencies and an Educational Credential Evaluation (ECA) confirming the equivalent of Canadian high school education or higher. If results have not yet been received, the applicant must provide proof that they have applied for them. Refer to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/caregivers-interim-program-opens-route-to-permanent-residence-in-canad/.



It is the goal of the Vancouver immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing to keep people informed about ongoing opportunities to seek residency in Canada. The Interim Pathway for Caregivers Program has a very short three-month window, and applicants must submit a complete application between March 4 and June 4, 2019, to be considered.



Canada's TFW caregivers provide a valuable service to the Canadian families that they work for while sacrificing time apart from their own families. Anyone who has come to Canada as a caregiver after Nov. 30, 2014, and has not yet qualified for permanent residence should go through the existing program criteria and file before the deadline.



Full program details can be found at the IRCC website at: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2019/02/caregivers-will-now-have-access-to-new-pathways-to-permanent-residence.htm

