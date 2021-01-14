Canadian Immigration Lawyers Discuss New Hong Kong Initiative by Canadian Government

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --On October 30th, 2020, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) announced plans to significantly increase the number of new immigrants to Canada between 2021 and 2023. This includes creating new pathways for Hong Kong immigrants. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/canadian-government-announces-new-hong-kong-initiative.



2020 has finally concluded. The effects of COVID-19 on immigration have been undeniable. The IRCC has not processed and approved many permanent residency applications as COVID shutdowns have impacted processing speeds and prevented applicants from meeting basic requirements like obtaining police clearance and completing biometric requirements.



Due to these circumstances, the IRCC announced plans to increase the number of new immigrants Canada will welcome between 2021 and 2023. Roughly two weeks later, on November 12, 2020, they announced this initiative would include new immigration pathways for Hong Kong, including two important strategies for both temporary and permanent immigration to Canada.



Work Permit

One of the new pathways open will be for citizens who have completed post-secondary education in Canada or abroad within the last five years. Valid for up to three years, the closest comparable category that already exists is the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which is only available to students who complete a postsecondary educational credential in Canada.



This new work permit category will give applicants the ability to apply for a Canadian work permit even if they have not previously studied in Canada. Like the PGWP, applicants will receive open work permits, which means that they can work for any employer in Canada in any occupation for up to three years.



Permanent Residence

For permanent residence, two new pathways will be opening, although few details are known at this stage. What is known is that one pathway will be open to applicants with at least one year of experience, and the other will be open to applicants who have graduated from a post-secondary school in Canada.



As 2021 draws closer, it's likely new programs will be announced to assist other groups of potential immigrants. For example, IRCC may consider issuing work permits to individuals in Canada who had to stop working due to COVID-19 and lost valuable time on existing or now expired permits to count towards obtaining Canadian work experience.



Another potential option the IRCC may consider is temporarily lowering the minimum entry criteria under existing permanent residency pathways, including those falling under Express Entry. This would directly assist applicants who were on their way to qualifying for permanent residency before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The recent string of IRCC announcements will hopefully be the start of a trend of that sees more immigration to Canada. To learn more about the new Hong Kong initiatives, please call 1-604-689-5444 and connect with one of the Canadian Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing.



