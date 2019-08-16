Canadian Immigration Lawyers Share New Immigration Option to Manitoba

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2019 --Sas & Ing, a team of Canadian immigration lawyers in Vancouver, have recently published a blog that may be of interest to young entrepreneurs who hope to make Canada their permanent home.



The Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) allows the province to nominate a set number of candidates for permanent residence each year in order to meet its labour market force demands and community development needs. The Government of Manitoba (GOM) has implemented their Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to increase the number of immigrants they can bring into their province. For more, go to: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/attention-young-student-entrepreneurs-manitoba-is-calling/



At the 2019 CBA Immigration Law Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba's Assistant Deputy Minister of Immigration and Economic Opportunities said, "Over the past 20 years, the MPNP has brought more than 130,000 economic immigrants to Manitoba." Significant to prospective immigrants, this is lower than what the GOM hopes for as "Manitobans are having fewer children, [and there are] more Manitobans retiring than entering the workforce."



To offset the effects of a slowing rate of domestic population growth and a shrinking labour force, Manitoba has redoubled its efforts to attract international migrants. In December 2018, the MPNP introduced a 2-year pilot program called the International Student Entrepreneur Pilot ("ISEP"). The ISEP is a hybrid between Manitoba's Business Investor Stream and International Education Stream, designed to attract young entrepreneurs who can help with Manitoba's industry needs.



The ISEP is unique in several ways. First, it allows students who would not normally qualify for the MPNP employment requirements to satisfy the criteria by working for themselves. The ISEP enables international students who lack work experience (Canadian or foreign), or who do not have a Canadian job offer, to be considered self-employed. In doing so, it creates a path towards Canadian permanent residency for those who may not have been eligible before.



Manitoba has taken a novel approach by removing the requirement of an offer for employment from their program. Most PNP programs still require their applicants to have a confirmed offer of employment before being able to apply. This this program also distinguishes itself from other PNP business programs that require a security deposit or minimum net worth from the student entrepreneur.



Manitoba's Provincial Nominee Program is an excellent immigration opportunity for international students who intend to complete their studies in Manitoba and, after graduation, establish their own business in the province.



To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

- Be between the ages of 21 and 35;

- Have a minimum language score of CLB 7;

- Have completed at least a 2-year full-time post-secondary program in Manitoba;

- Have a valid work permit or post-graduation work permit at the time of application;

- Have continually resided in Manitoba since graduation, and show intent to remain in Manitoba after nomination;

- Demonstrate liquid funds equivalent to Canada's Low Income Cut-Off (LICO) requirements found HERE;

- Prepare a business proposal based on Manitoba's PNP criteria; and

- Actively manage his or her business for at least 6 months.



As a team of Canadian Immigration lawyers in Vancouver, the team at Sas & Ing have assisted many international students in the past, the ISEP is poised to be one of most popular Canadian immigration options for entrepreneurial-minded students who wish to use their education in Manitoba as their path to becoming a permanent resident.



To learn more about Manitoba's PNP Program, please call (604) 689-5444 to speak to one of the Canadian Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing.



About the Company

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre, a Vancouver immigration law firm, 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.

For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com