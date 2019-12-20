Canadian Immigration Lawyers Share Tips on Avoiding an Immigration Crisis

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --As a team of Canadian immigration lawyers in Vancouver, the immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing are frequently consulted by people looking to remedy situations where they have received improper or even illegal advice. Often the situation stems from individuals who have unreasonable expectations about how to stay in Canada—or obtain a status that is not generally permitted. For more, go to: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/common-immigration-pitfalls-and-how-to-avoid-them/



Clients can become stuck up in untenable situations for a variety of reasons. Some of the most common are applying for a work permit after arriving as a visitor, applying for residence after getting a work permit, or imply receiving poor advice from an immigration consultant.



Attempting to find work after arriving as a visitor is a common method by which applicants try to buck the system, but the consequences can be dire. After arriving, people go to the port of entry (border) to apply for a work permit to be able to remain in Canada. This plan, wrongfully recommended by some immigration consultants, means the applicants are misrepresenting themselves before arriving. If CBSA officers determine an applicant has misrepresented themselves, it can result in a five-year prohibition of entry to Canada.



Another bad practice that's endorsed is sealing a job and later applying for permanent residence. People often look for work with the intention of settling permanently. The problem is that some people are exaggerating their claims of education and work experience while attempting to secure a work permit. Attempting to secure residency can be difficult without first gaining Canadian work experience or the support of a Canadian employer through programs such as the Provincial Nominee Programs.



However, while exaggerating a claim may well work to secure a work permit, any information that's found to be false or misleading may jeopardize the permanent residence application. Immigration officers often have access to a lot of information and discrepancies can lead to misrepresentation findings that once again can result in a ban.



It's important to be cautious of advice that's provided by unlicensed immigration consultants—these people are not lawyers and may deliver promises or advice that are not proper. Examples of such actions include (but are not limited to): signing blank forms, providing inaccurate or blatantly false information, omitting essential documents, not being candid about their personal circumstances (i.e. marriage, children, criminality). Really the breadth of this topic is endless.



At the end of the day, an immigration application is a personal legal document, and the applicant is responsible (and ultimately liable) for what's on it. Immigration is not an easy process. If it looks too easy, if providing misinformation is offered as part of the process, it's probably a scam. And the consequences will fall squarely upon the shoulders of the applicant, not the consultant.



All the current problems we witness as immigration professionals share one common thread—immigration applicants are not taking enough responsibility for their own immigration matters. Whether applying for temporary or permanent entry to Canada, applicants should know that there are no shortcuts to achieving immigration goals.



Do the research. Applicants must learn about the programs that fit their skills and circumstances and apply accordingly. Seek out advice from professional immigration lawyers, and remember there are no shortcuts.



Remember, any untruthful responses on an application—whether entered personally or any third party—can, and likely will, result in a finding of misrepresentation and result in a five-year ban from entering the country.



As a team of Canadian Immigration lawyers who have assisted many international students, workers, and individuals, it's important to understand the application, take ownership of the answers, and manage the application to avoid a potential crisis in the future.



To learn more about immigrating to Canada, please call (604) 689-5444 to speak to one of the Canadian Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444.



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com