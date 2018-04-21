Canadian Infertility Awareness Week 2018: Taking Charge of Your Fertility Journey Alda's Story of Hope

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2018 --Olive Fertility Centre (olivefertility.com) and Acubalance Wellness Centre (Acubalance.ca) are hosting FREE information talks for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week April 23rd and April 24th.



"Fertility treatments have made major advancements in the last few years," says Dr. Beth Taylor, co-director at Olive Fertility Centre. "Our success rates are much higher, and a new screening technology called Comprehensive Chromosome Screening (CCS) allows us to achieve IVF rates of up to 70% and to greatly improve the odds for women who have had multiple miscarriages or repeated failed IVF cycles."



While medical science has made great strides in diagnosing and treating infertility, the social stigma of infertility remains. One of the most devastating aspects of infertility is the feeling of isolation, loneliness and helplessness it creates.



Alda Ngo, a doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine at Acubalance Wellness Centre, treats women and men with fertility issues, and has endured her own challenging journey to motherhood.



"Some of the most important things I have learned from my patients and from my own experience with infertility are to get a good support team and to do what you can to take some control over your fertility journey."



After an in-depth fertility workup with Dr. Taylor, Alda learned that she had uterine polyps—a condition that can affect the embryo implantation—and that her husband, Sean, had some sperm issues. She underwent surgery for her uterine polyps and did injectable fertility medication and a procedure called IUI. She managed to conceive naturally and then with IUI only to suffer heartbreaking miscarriages both times.



Throughout this process Alda and Sean incorporated an integrative approach which combined Western medicine with Chinese medicine and other natural treatments. "We optimized our overall health and wellbeing with acupuncture, herbs, changes in diet, exercise, yoga and meditation practice. During this time we had Dr. Lorne Brown and my colleagues at Acubalance and Dr. Beth Taylor and the team at Olive by our side every step of the way."



"Integrative fertility treatment can provide women (and men) with the tools, the emotional support and, most importantly, the sense of empowerment they need on their fertility journey," says Dr. Lorne Brown, clinical director at Acubalance. "Increasingly, studies are showing that changes in diet, lifestyle and stress management may be effective in restoring balance and optimizing the conditions for conception and a healthy pregnancy. And acupuncture, in particular, has been shown to reduce stress hormones and may increase pregnancy rates."



Finally, after trying every option, Alda and Sean decided that IVF gave them their best chance of having a baby and were ready to start the process. But life can be funny. The IVF clinic was forced to delay the procedure, and so they decided to do a 10 day silent meditation retreat to help them cope with the stress of waiting. It was while she was on the retreat that Alda discovered that she had conceived naturally—and she had to wait for the remainder of the retreat to tell Sean the joyful news. Fast forward: they are now the proud parents of a precious little boy.



When asked what had contributed to her success Alda says, "There was no one single thing that made the difference, every piece was important: Dr. Taylor, her team and the Western medical interventions; Acubalance and the wisdom of Chinese Medicine that helped optimize fertility and overall wellbeing; and my mindfulness meditation practice that helped me cope with the mental-emotional turmoil of my fertility journey. Above all, I think it was the support of my incredible team of Western and Chinese medicine doctors and the fact that I felt like I had done everything in my power and I was in a place where I was OK no matter what the outcome."



Alda has recently started a Mindfulness Program for women who are struggling to conceive: http://www.mindfulnessforfertility.com



FREE PUBLIC TALKS



For couples and women who are looking for information on western testing and treatments and on tools that can help them optimize their fertility naturally, join Olive Fertility and Acubalance Wellness Centre for FREE information talks.



Monday April 23rd | 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive



Tuesday April 24|6:30 to 8:30 pm

Jewish Community Centre 950 West 41st Ave, Vancouver



Call 604-678-8600 or go to acubalance.ca or http://www.olivefertility.com