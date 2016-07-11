Canadian Men's Fashion Designer Projek Raw Is Speeding by 2016 with Success in the United States

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --From a huge first quarter, to running out of product, and a huge customer response to their new collections, 2016 has proven to and will continue to be a strong year for Projek Raw. When comparing the latest fashion trends from other companies, Projek Raw has surpassed the "fast fashion" philosophy with their unique approach to new designs, which focus on creativity and establishing a genuine identity, an approach that has gained some serious traction in the menswear market.



Projek Raw is a fashion design company based in Canada that has seen immense growth in the first half of 2016. The Projek Raw team has successfully created its own identity, one that is connecting with their target market. Although Projek Raw delivers more than three million units annually to the men's clothing and accessories market, the company does not lose focus on consumer needs. By offering a wide range of new styles and creative and innovative designs predominantly to men's fashion, the Projek Raw design team has not only mastered their new design methodology but has also successfully expanded globally.



When looking at other brands, consumers claim that all the biggest names in fashion all sell similar products, and lack creativity and genuine thought behind designs and products. However, Projek Raw offers trendy yet fresh products, and even brings a level of newness and uniqueness to the men's wear market. Whether it's a hooded jacket, a stylish jog-jean or a simple marled-yarn dyed T-shirt, consumers love the brand.



Projek Raw has seen immense growth in 2016, and in the first quarter alone. In fact, many retailers who carry the Projek Raw brand ran out of products in a matter of weeks. This just proves that putting a thoughtful and creative spin on a bland product can yield huge results.



2016 and Beyond.



After a huge first quarter, Projek Raw can only expect to see more growth through the remainder of 2016. The Projek Raw design team has shared their upcoming designs for new collections that consumers can expect to see soon. Projek Raw claims that the new collections will come down the road, turning the heads of consumers, and resulting in rave reviews. Projek Raw is living proof of what creativity, talent, and even taking a little risk can do for consumers as well as the men's wear market as a whole.



Contact:



For more information on Projek Raw's fashions, products, current and new collections, visit projekraw.com, or contact the expert team here. Be sure to also follow Projek Raw on social media, subscribe to their email newsletter, or find a store near you.