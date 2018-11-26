Canadian Non-Profit Aims to Stop the Silence on Stomach Cancer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --Stomach cancer kills, it kills mercilessly, it kills young and old, it kills men and women. Yet there is very little awareness about this orphan cancer.



According to the World Health Organization's September 2018 report, stomach cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world; more than breast cancer and liver cancer. It is estimated that in 2018 stomach cancer alone will cause 8% of the 9.6 million cancer related deaths in the world.



On November 30, Stomach Cancer Awareness Day, My Gut Feeling – Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada aims to stop the silence. The only non-profit, volunteer-run organization in Canada, founded by two survivors, and dedicated to supporting patients, survivors and caregivers, is holding its 2nd Annual Stomach Cancer Conference in Toronto, Canada. The conference will bring together those going through the stomach cancer journey and some of the medical leaders in gastric cancer to open dialogue, learn from each other and raise awareness. This conference will be live-cast.



My Gut Feeling's awareness campaign, The Power of Periwinkle, will stop the silence on stomach cancer. For the second year, city halls and landmarks across Canada and beyond will light up in periwinkle blue – the color of stomach cancer in order to raise awareness for this deadly disease. We will stop the silence on stomach cancer, we will make our voices heard.



INFO AT A GLANCE

WHAT: Stomach Cancer Awareness Day



WHERE: 2ND Annual Conference: Mount Sinai Hospital,

600 University Avenue, Toronto, Canada

Power of Periwinkle Lightings: Various cities across Canada



WHEN: Friday, November 30th, 2018

WHO: Teresa Tiano, Chair & Co-Founder

Katy Kosyachkova, Vice-Chair & Co-Founder



INFORMATION OR INTERVIEWS: Email: info@mygutfeeling.ca

INFORMATION ON PERIWINKLE LIGHTING LOCATIONS & TIMES: https://mygutfeeling.ca/mgf365