Canadian Progress Club to Charter New Chapter in Calgary

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --On Thursday July 21st, the Canadian Progress Club (CPC) will officially charter a new chapter, to join the six already operating in Calgary. That same night the chartering club, CPC – Calgary Bow River, will present a cheque for $100,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Calgary and Area (BBBS).



Minister of Veterans Affairs - the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Justice - the Honourable Kathleen Ganley, and Mr. Greg Clark, MLA for Calgary Elbow, will be on hand for the presentation. Representatives from BBBS will also take part in the ceremony to be held at local restaurant 80th & Ivy Modern Kitchen, on 17th Ave, beginning at 6:30 that evening. Local media are invited to attend.



Canadian Progress Club – Calgary Mount Royal is the name of the newest chapter to join the not-for-profit service club. Fifteen new members will be inducted into the all women's Calgary Mount Royal club during the evening ceremony which will also include cocktails and appetizers.



"We are thrilled to have an incredible group of women all coming together for such a great cause," said incoming club president Marie-Claire Williams. "The positive impact that we hope to have on local charities here in the city is something that we all look forward to."



Over the past 30 years, the Canadian Progress Club – Calgary Bow River has raised over $5,000,000 in support of various charities throughout Calgary, by hosting popular events like the Stampede Buckn' Breakfast, and the Pitch n' Putt for Kids.



"The Canadian Progress Club is a strong influence in the Calgary community," said Karen Orser, President and CEO of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Calgary and Area. "We at BBBS are not the only beneficiaries, yet we have received over $7.9 million in the last decade from CPC."



About The Canadian Progress Club

Founded in 1922, the Canadian Progress Club is an all-Canadian not-for-profit service club. All across the country, men and women of the Canadian Progress Club bring together small forces of like-minded individuals, with common-sense experience, who seek the advancement of the communities in which they live. In particular, the clubs take pride in their contribution towards the betterment of underprivileged children, and helping to foster the cause of physically, mentally and socially challenged people of Canada through community service, in the spirit of fellowship.



For more information please visit www.cpcbowriver.com