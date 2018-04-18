Canadian Safety Standards and Ecobee Partner to Make Homes Smarter

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --Canadian Safety Standards, a national privately owned smart home systems supplier, is partnering with home automation company Ecobee to create smart homes of the future.



Starting in April 2018, Canadian Safety Standards will include the voice-enabled Ecobee4 smart thermostat to it's featured product lines. The Ecobee4 comes with the built-in Amazon Alexa Voice Service, meaning a number of other household functions can be automated as well. In the future, Canadian Safety Standards intends to work with Ecobee to further advance the smart home space including the enhanced use of data.



"Canadian Safety Standards and Ecobee are leaders in growing our respective industries, and we're extremely excited about the opportunities that this unique partnership is going to offer our organizations, the industry and consumers," says Saeed Torbati, Founder and CEO of Canadian Safety Standards. "Ecobee's products and team members are intensely focused on creating not only innovative solutions for our technical installers but also great experiences for homeowners. As such, our goals and values align perfectly, and we're looking forward to working with them."



The partnership will enable Canadian Safety Standards to supply homes and communities across the nation with integrated smart home automation and connectivity. Further, new smart features will allow homeowners to optimize the energy performance of their houses using smart devices and voice-activated platforms such as Amazon's Alexa.



Canadian Safety Standards homeowners will be able to use their Ecobee4 device to more effectively (and remotely) optimize their HVAC schedules and save money on utility bills, without comprising convenience or comfort in their home. On average the Ecobee smart thermostat saves homeowners 23% on their energy bills.



The Green Ontario Fund, a not-for profit government agency is providing cash rebates of $100 for every Canadian Safety Standards homeowner installing an Ecobee smart thermostat in Ontario. New smart home bundles can be requested during a free in-home assessment by filling out submission forms at www.canadiansafetystandards.com.