Canadian Safety Standards Direct to Consumer Training Programs for Sales Professionals, Sales Leaders

Canadian Safety Standards, a leading provider of sales training and sales leadership training programs for smart home products, has launched two new direct market training programs: The Power of Influence & Persuasion and Leadership in Sales. Canadian Safety Standards CEO Saeed Torbati believes the expansion is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to drive dramatic growth of new smart home device implementations through sales performance improvement. "Direct marketing is an incredibly large selling channel, but engaging consumers directly can be frustrating, time consuming and overwhelming. The vast majority of sales professionals and sales leaders rely on phone, print or digital marketing and don't know how… or even where to begin with direct to consumer sales," stated Torbati. "This is not about modest incremental sales growth. Leveraging talent for direct to consumer sales is a game changer and will create an immediate competitive advantage for any organization that deploys it," he continued.



To deliver its new sales training and smart home product lines, Torbati has employed respected social selling expert and talent recruiter, Emily Rasia. Rasia has experience in dealing with consumers and business clients face to face and has worked with thousands of sales and marketing representatives from industries that include real estate, consumer energy and home services. "I could not be more excited about this opportunity with Canadian Safety Standards. Our smart home program, in combination with one of the leaders in the professional development industry, could not be of better value to sales and sales leadership. We share a common focus: to teach sales how to create value for their customers and support dramatic bottom-line results in our respective industry!"



Canadian Safety Standards first training programs will be available this spring in classes booked by a new regional recruiting campaign. The Power of Influence & Persuasion, a one-day program, will take place every week beginning in April in Ottawa, Canada. Leadership in Sales a 2.5 day program, will be held June 22-24 in Las Vegas, USA. For more information or to register, contact Canadian Safety Standards at 855-445-1440, info@canadiansafetystandards.com or visit us online. Both training programs are also available as private, dedicated training sessions delivered on site for individual companies.



About Canadian Safety Standards

Canadian Safety Standards is a leader in the smart home supply industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for home automation provided with sales training and sales leadership training. For the last 2 years, Canadian Safety Standards has delivered unique, comprehensive and respected smart home and energy saving programs to fulfill its mission of creating value, increasing new sales growth and acting as a trusted energy efficiency advisor to customers nationwide. Canadian Safety Standards is a privately-owned company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information on Canadian Safety Standards smart home programs, or upcoming sales training events, contact 855-445-1440, info@canadiansafetystandards.com, or visit www.canadiansafetystandards.com.