Canadian Safety Standards, National HVAC Supplier Announces Partnership with Goodman

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Canadian Safety Standards, a leading HVAC and smart home retail supplier in the home services marketplace, has just teamed up with Goodman to begin carrying their product lines. Goodman has been known as the leading manufacturer of efficient HVAC products by market share and has now succeeded in partnering with a dominant force in the smart home services sector. Goodman brand residential and commercial equipment has always been a supreme example of value and dependable quality among homeowners, builders and retailers. Now that Canadian Safety Standards has become an authorized dealer of Goodman gear, you get the savings you've come to know and love in addition to the quality furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC and home comfort equipment from Goodman.



Established in 1975 in Houston, Texas, Goodman has set the stage for manufacturing affordable, HVAC equipment for households across N. America. Originally their sole products were flexible air ducts and plastic blade registers. Fast forward forty three years and you will see manufacturing upgrades all around the board. In 2012 the company was acquired by Daikin Group becoming part of the world's largest manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning products and systems. Their reputation has been built on providing value and a variety of HVAC equipment including residential split air conditioners and heat pumps, gas furnaces, air handlers and coils, packaged unit, and ComfortNet™ controls and thermostats.



Goodman has brought a new standard to the manufacturing of HVAC. In 2017 their parent company completed construction of the Daikin Texas Technology Park, a state of the art $400 million construction facility consolidating manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and customer support under a 4.1 million square feet roof. Built to last, the team of Canadian Safety Standards and Goodman intends on delivering quality goods well into the future.



About Canadian Safety Standards

Founded in 2015, Canadian Safety Standards is one of fastest growing HVAC suppliers carrying a wide variety of home comfort product categories such as smart home products, furnaces, air conditioners, water filters, and more. The company was incorporated in Ontario in 2017 and operates a network of certified and licensed technicians and home comfort advisors.



