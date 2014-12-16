Canadian Start-Up Launches Calf-Friendly Detachable Winter Boots on Kickstarter

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Ryerson University alumna Ivonne Serna released today the first calf-friendly detachable winter boots through her start-up company Tycra Wear. The patent-pending boots are modular, allowing the user to wear a tall boot or a short boot by detaching the calf tube. The boots are designed to fit diverse calf sizes, from 12 inches and up to 21" in circumference.



"It's tough to find good tall winter boots if you have wide or very slim calves. There are only few choices on the market, compared to tennis shoes, where there are thousands of options." says Ivonne Serna Co-Founder of Tycra Wear. "The industry has usually overlooked calves, for this part of the body a one-size-fits-all quick fix doesn't work, so we developed a new calf-sizing system to help solve this problem." added Rafael Beltran, also a Co-Founder.



Last year Serna graduated from Ryerson University's School of Fashion and, at the same time, she won an Excellence Award from the City of Toronto for Entrepreneurship. It took Serna and Beltran several months of working with designs, materials, and prototypes, until the boots were ready. They launched a Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ivonne-serna/calf-friendly-winter-boots-the-feeling-of-custom-m where they are currently taking pre-orders. To learn more, visit their website at www.tycrawear.com.



