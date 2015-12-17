Canadian Startup on Fire with Success of Their Third Kickstarter Campaign After a Stellar Performance in the Dragon's Den

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Following a successful appearance on CBC's Dragons' Den, ForeverSpin brings the world's oldest toy back to Kickstarter for a third campaign. The Toronto-based startup has released a stunning new line of solid-metal spinning tops in its third Kickstarter campaign from December 15th to January 20th, 2016.



On November 18th, 2015, Viktor Grabovskyy, a ForeverSpin co-founder, faced the Dragons' Den. His pitch and the product itself helped ForeverSpin succeed in securing $300,000 of investment. Jim Treliving, dragon and founder of Boston Pizza added, "I love it. It's a great top. I don't know, maybe it's the nostalgia for me. I'd buy one."



ForeverSpin has decided to release their new metal tops through Kickstarter, the platform where it all came to life. The project raised 700% of its $10,000 goal in under 24 hours and continues to grow rapidly! Tops made from magnesium, zirconium (white and black), sterling silver and Damascus steel have joined the beloved ForeverSpin collection. ForeverSpin has also taken input from thousands of backers to create a diamond-like carbon-coated spinning base that allows for the lowest amount of friction possible resulting in longer spins.



The campaign can be found on Kickstarter at: http://kck.st/2232SMA



The founders launched the first ForeverSpin campaign in February 2014 as an attempt to raise $1,500 needed for their first collection of 10 tops. To their surprise, the campaign closed at 9,000% of the original goal, ultimately raising $130,000. With the campaign's conclusion, it became the most funded spinning top project on the Internet. In October of 2014, their second campaign raised over $400,000 becoming one the most successful campaigns in Canada to date.



For almost 2 years, ForeverSpin has been making spinning tops and has shipped to over 70 different countries. With each made from solid metal, ForeverSpin offers tops in over 15 different metals and finishes which are designed to last forever. The product, along with its unique packaging, is the perfect gift to pass down to future generations.



Tom Srsa, a loyal customer, recently said: "I remember my dad giving me my first spinning top when I was only 4 years old. I was mesmerized and it made all the troubles of my world go away. I treasured it for years until one fateful day I lost it at school. Just last week I was thinking about my dad and the metal top he gave me that I cherished. Then on Dragons' Den I saw ForeverSpin and I knew I just had to get one! Thank you for bringing back fond memories of my dad and the metal top that will forever link me with my dad."



In response to Tom Srsa's email, the founders said: "We never imagined that we could have such an immense impact - nothing is more precious than one's relationship with their family, friends, and loved ones."



Many have wondered how can something so small, so simple, be treasured forever in our hearts. In a world obsessed with gadgets and technology, ForeverSpin brings people the simple joy of the world's oldest toy. They invite everyone to experience the beauty and simplicity of a spinning top, a "real interaction." The fact that there IS something special is clear as they continue to connect more people with their fond memories. For the third Kickstarter campaign active until January 20th, 2016, pledges start at $29 CAD for a solid aluminum spinning top, and go up to $158 for the tungsten top.



About ForeverSpin

ForeverSpin is a Canadian company based out of Toronto, Ontario. Founded by Chris, Ruben and Viktor, ForeverSpin is considered to be the most popular spinning top company in the world. With the highest standards in terms of quality and craftsmanship, all tops are designed and manufactured in Canada. Each spinning top is CNC-machined for precision and hand-inspected to ensure that only flawless tops receive the ForeverSpin seal of authenticity. The company has been dedicated to distributing the world's finest and most luxurious tops to customers in over 70 countries. With sales exceeding over $1.5 million, the founders have been bringing everyone the simple joy of the world's oldest toy, so they can experience the "real interaction".



To find out more, visit their website: http://www.foreverspin.com



About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is an independent, founder-controlled company of 122 people working together in an old pencil factory in New York City. Kickstarter was launched on April 28, 2009, and currently has over 10 million people that have backed a project, $2.1 billion that has been pledged, and 97,330 projects that have been successfully funded. They are a funding platform for creative projects- everything from films, games and music to art, design and technology. Kickstarter is full of ambitious, innovative, and imaginative ideas that are brought to life through the direct support of others. The company measures their success by how well they achieve that mission, not by the size of their profits.



