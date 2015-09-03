CanaryFlow Goes Cross Platform

Los Altos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Canary Learning, maker of the classroom workflow and collaboration tool, CanaryFlow, announces immediate availability of CanaryFlow on the web. Now teachers and students can access all the powerful features of CanaryFlow from either the native iOS application or by using any browser.



CanaryFlow provides teachers a way to hand out materials, collect assignments, and grade student work, all in one app. Teachers can create and add content in seconds. Content is then organized into daily lessons, making it easy for teachers to reuse their material across classes as well as year after year.



CanaryFlow's digital assistant keeps track of past due assignments, resubmissions, grading backlog and even organizes homework across all classes so both teachers and students stay organized.



CanaryFlow includes an intuitive grading tool. Teachers can add typed comments; draw diagrams, or place plusses and minuses with a single tap. CanaryFlow automatically scores each paper as the teacher grades, and remembers the teachers most commonly used phrases.



Now CanaryFlow users experience this same streamlined interface on all platforms, allowing both teachers and students to move between devices seamlessly. With CanaryFlow's advanced synchronization, all linked devices stay updated in real time, allowing teachers to push content directly to students and even switch between laptop and tablet in real time.



About Canary Learning

Canary Learning, Inc., headquartered in Los Altos, CA, is the developer of the innovative classroom workflow management platform for K-12 classrooms. CanaryFlow enables teachers to hand out materials, collect student assignments, and grade work all in one application, on any device and is available to use wherever and whenever the teachers and students need it—even offline.



CanaryFlow is available as both a free, stand-alone product for individual classrooms and teachers or as a fee-based, integrated enterprise solutions for schools and districts.