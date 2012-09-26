Cancer Angels of San Diego Announces Partnership with UC San Diego Moore's Cancer Center

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2012 --Cancer Angels of San Diego is proud to announce a partnership with UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.



Scott M. Lippman, MD, Director of Moores Cancer Center, said, “We recognize that advances in research and treatment are keeping cancer patients living longer, but too often, it leads them to financial difficulty. This partnership will enable us to expand our Patient and Family Support Services program and to help our patients in treatment cope with the financial aspects of cancer.”



Patients at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center will be considered for eligibility to receive financial assistance with their basic living expenses through Cancer Angels of San Diego.



“I believe this is the first time an oncology research and treatment institute has partnered with a charitable organization to meet the financial needs of cancer patients who are unable to pay for basic living expenses due to the cost of their treatment. This is a dream come true for me since starting Cancer Angels in 2007,” said Eve Beutler, Founder.



Donations specifically to this program can be made at: http://www.cancerangelsofsandiego.org, “Moores Cancer Center Program”.



About Cancer Angels of San Diego

Cancer Angels of San Diego, founded in 2007, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization helping those with Stage 4 cancer meet basic living expenses.



About UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center

UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center is home to nearly 350 medical and radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons, and researchers. It is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center in San Diego County. For more information, visit http://www.cancer.ucsd.edu.