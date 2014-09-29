Cancer in Men Can Be Caused by HPV; CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



HPV increases the risk of cancer in men. However, Dr. James M. Steckelberg wrote that “certain types of HPV, known as high-risk types, may cause persistent infection, which can gradually turn into cancer … these rare malignancies include cancers of the vulva, vagina, penis, anus and oropharynx – the back of the mouth and upper part of the throat.” (1) Dr. Steckelberg is a consultant in the Division of Infectious Diseases and a professor of medicine at Mayo Medical School. Dr. Steckelberg also wrote that men who have a weak immune system and “men who have sex with other men are at particular risk of anal, penile and throat cancers associated with persistent HPV infection.” (1) WebMD notes that “if a man's long-term sexual partner has HPV, chances are that HPV transmission has already occurred and he also has it … if a partner has HPV, it does not necessarily mean they have had sex with someone else recently. The virus can lay dormant in the body for years without causing noticeable symptoms.” (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that men infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help their immune systems target the latent HPV virus.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The American Cancer Society says that as of 2012 (the latest date for which statistics are available) about “1,570 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer of the penis … (and) … about 2,250 men are estimated to receive a diagnosis of anal cancer.” (4) Additionally, “the risk of anal cancer is about 17 times higher in sexually active gay and bisexual men than in men who have sex only with women. Men who have HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) are also at higher risk of getting this cancer.” (4)



“There is no routine test for men to check for high-risk HPV strains that can cause cancer. However, some doctors are urging anal Pap tests for gay and bisexual men, who are at higher risk of anal cancer caused by HPV. In an anal Pap test, the doctor collects cells from the anus, and then has them checked for abnormalities in a lab.” (4) Additionally, “there is no treatment for HPV infection in men when no symptoms are present. Instead, doctors treat the health problems that are caused by the HPV virus.” (4) There are, however, two natural HPV remedies. Two separate clinical studies showed that these remedies safely and effectively reduce HPV symptoms. “As predicted, individuals infected with HPV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3)



The CBCD therefore recommends that men infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



References:



(1) Mayoclinic.org – Steckelberg, J. HPV Infection. Published July 20, 2012.



(2) WebMD.com – Men's Health Guide – HPV in Men.



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) WebMD – HPV/Genital Warts Health Center – HPV Infection in Men. Reviewed on February 23, 2014.