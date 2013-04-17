Cancer "Super Drug" Developer, Kalos Therapeutics, to Present at BIO International 2013 Convention

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --George Colberg, CEO of Kalos Therapeutics, Inc. says, “BIO is the biggest and most prestigious event in our industry. It is an honor and pleasure to present at this event. We look forward to sharing the massive progress that Kalos has made this year.”



The Bio Tech world has been all ears when it comes to Kalos Therapeutics and its revolutionary new line of cancer drug therapies developed from naturally occurring peptides produced in the body. Kalos has been able to leverage the natural activities of the ANP family of peptides, which control hyperproliferative cell growth and hemodynamics creating breakthrough therapies for treatment of virulent cancers like pancreatic and ovarian. The “Super Drug” line has been shown effective in nine various forms of cancer and preliminary studies suggest it works without the myriad of side effects that plague every other cancer drug/therapy currently in existence.



The BIO organizers are also very interested in the work done by the Kalos dream team including Dr. Daniel Von Hoff (Dream Team leader for Stand Up To Cancer), Dr. Michael Kozlowski (Former lead drug developer for Pfizer), Dr. James Merritt (IDEC, Viagene & Upjohn), & Dr. Marc Garnick (Harvard Medical School Professor & CMO Praecis Pharmaceuticals) to name a few.



About Kalos Therapeutics

Kalos is leveraging the key natural functions of ANP peptides by creating new targeted therapeutics which are cytostatic and not chemotoxic. The company has demonstrated in previous clinical activities that these targeted peptide therapies control cellular proliferation and provide an advantage over traditional chemotoxic drugs by adding hemodynamic controls that will increase naturiesis and diuresis helping to mitigate edema, and ascites in these abdominal cancers. In nature these peptides prevent cardiac remodeling in response to hemodynamic stress by inhibiting cardiac cell proliferation. They also regulate pulmonary hypertension, fat metabolism, and long bone growth. This antiproliferative activities demonstrated broadly across cancer and ophthalmic models makes Kalos a new and dynamic approach to these unmet medical needs.



About The Bio International Convention

The BIO International Convention will highlight the latest trends and the newest opportunities for executives, investors, scientists, policy leaders, and media from around the world. Speakers at the sessions will share breakthroughs in medicine, diagnostics, the environment, energy production, business operations, financing, partnerships, policy issues and food and agriculture. The Convention also features the BIO Business Forum, a unique platform for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, and investors from around the world to gather and discuss strategic opportunities.



More information can be found on Kalos' web site at http://www.kalostherapeutics.com