Trends in cancer vaccine partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Cancer vaccine partnering contract documents

Top cancer vaccine deals by value



The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 160 links to online copies of actual cancer vaccine deals and where available, contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer vaccine dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking since 2009, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms by stage of development.It also provides the number of deals entered by top 50 big pharma, big biotech and most active dealmakers in cancer vaccine partnering.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer vaccine deals since 2009. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since January 2009.The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2009.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer vaccine technologies and products.



Report scope



Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer vaccine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements includes:



- Trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2009

- Analysis of cancer vaccine deal structure

- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

- Access to over 160 cancer vaccine deal records

- The leading cancer vaccine deals by value since 2009

- Includes adjuvant and drug delivery deals and alliances since 2009



In Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements, the available deals are listed by:



- Company A-Z

- Headline value

- Stage of development at signing

- Deal component type

- Specific oncology therapy target



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 160 cancer vaccine deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



