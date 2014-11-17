Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC Becomes USBA Member

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2014 --The USBA announced today that Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC, one of the leading home health care services provider in Montgomery County, is now a USBA Member Organization.



As of November 14, 2014, U.S. Business Association has successfully verified that Candid Home Health Care Services maintains prompt resolution of consumer complaints and honest advertising practices.



Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC provides clients with compassionate and high quality homecare. Candid Home Health Care Services was proudly built and developed with the client's wellbeing in mind--providing the elderly, sick, and disabled with the most compassionate and reputable caregivers in the industry.



“We ensure that all members closely observe the Code of Ethics,” said Jacob Berg, an account representative at the USBA, “since we realize the significance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USBA plans to continue to offer membership only to privately selected companies. Each business goes through a strict auditing process before being offered membership.



As of late, it has become more commonplace for consumers to research a business' reputation on the internet as well as third-party accreditations prior to using any services. Candid Home Health Care Services has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the USBA, as well as organizations which advocate customer rights.



About Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC

Furthermore, Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC was recently held in high regard with organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Candid Home Health Care Services' strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the state of Maryland.



For more information on the services of Candid Home Health Care Services, LLC, please visit http://www.candidhomehealth.com