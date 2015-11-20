Candy Geeks (CandyGeeks.com) Announces It Has Opened Its' Online Candy Store

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2015 --Candy Geeks has a wide variety of candies for sale online. They offer a large variety of candies, often offering flavors not seen anywhere. Candy Geek's mission is to provide candy customers with the highest quality candy, consistent customer service and competitive candy pricing.



The Best Sweets

The Candy Geek's staff has a passion for candy, searching everywhere for the best candy, newest candy creations as well as retro style old fashioned candy. They stock a large variety of candies to choose from including party, novelty, wedding, baby shower, birthday, nostalgic, holiday themed yummy treats. Online purchasers can satisfy can enjoy beautiful and delicious cotton candy, fine chocolates, gum balls, hard candies and more.



They believe there is always room to find new treats as well as some retro candy favorites. By traveling and attending candy showings, taste testing engagements, conventions, seminars, and workshops we find the best of the best. The Candy Geek Team has lots of fun tasting and of course selling their candy. The team of candy researchers hunts for manufacturers of hard to find/retro candies to find those you thought stopped being made long ago.



About Candy Geeks

The Candy Geeks family brings over 30 years of candy experience. Candy Geeks (CandyGeeks.com) is a family owned and operated online candy store.



The term "Candy Geeks" comes from years of trying, testing and experimenting with all kinds of candy, from classic retro candy to new unique candy. At Candy Geeks we select candy from only the best manufacturers, working day and night, striving to provide our fellow candy lovers with a wide variety of premium candy.



