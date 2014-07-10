Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --One of the most anticipated fights of the year takes place on Saturday, July 12 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez taking on Erislandy Lara in a massive battle and the headline event of a Showtime pay-per-view.



Boxing news leader ProBoxing-Fans.com will be providing fans with live Canelo vs. Lara round by round results on fight night, offering them a free way to follow along with the action without missing a beat.



Live coverage all evening long will include complete results for the entire undercard, updates on the latest news and buzz surrounding the fight, and the most detailed blow-by-blow, round-by-round analysis available anywhere online for the main event.



Fans are also encouraged to chime in with their own comments, and to interact with other fans and the ProBoxing-Fans.com team on Twitter (@ProBoxingFans), Facebook and Google Plus.



Canelo vs. Lara is a highly anticipated showdown between the top two Junior Middleweight contenders in the world, beneath champion Floyd Mayweather. Canelo has the edge in size, power and big fight experience, while the decorated Cuban amateur star Lara is a slicker and more technically skilled fighter who's hungry for this opportunity. Experts have been split on the outcome, and the odds are also close, although Canelo is the betting- and fan-favorite.



ProBoxing-Fans.com prides itself on their big fight and big event coverage, and they understand the financial burden of being a boxing fan, and being forced to pay between $50 and $70 to watch a fight.



That's why they're offering live Canelo vs. Lara round by round updates to their readers, and that's why they offer the same type of updates for every major event. Boxing fans deserve to be able to know what happens and how it happens, right as it happens, and their round by round coverage offers a free and convenient solution to fill that need.



When the cost of yet another boxing pay-per-view is simply too much to handle, or there won't be time on the schedule to hang out in front of the television all evening, ProBoxing-Fans.com has fight fans covered with their live Canelo vs. Lara results!



For the best boxing news coverage every day of the week, visit ProBoxing-Fans.com and follow them to see all of their latest stories, news, rumors and exclusive features, such as the Boxing World Cup.



About ProBoxing-Fans.com

ProBoxing-Fans.com launched in 2009 and has rapidly become one of the online leaders in boxing news coverage. The website specializes in providing high quality boxing analysis, breaking boxing news and rumors, pound for pound and weight classes rankings, exclusive interviews and special features, and more. The site features an international team of writers, and is well known for its comprehensive boxing history section, boxing 101 tutorials on all aspects of the Sweet Science, and best-of lists. Visit ProBoxing-Fans.com for the latest boxing news, and follow them on Twitter, @ProBoxingFans, to never miss a story.