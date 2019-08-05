Cannon Packing & Logistics Receives More Positive Reviews for Packing, Labeling, and Fulfillment

Abingdon, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Cannon Packing & Logistics has been providing a plethora of services for customers for years, whether it's for contract packaging, labelling, fulfilment, warehousing, and more. The company is a veritable leader in the contract packing industry, and its services continue to remain above and beyond others in the sector. As proof of its hard work and dedication, Cannon Packing & Logistics receives more positive customer feedback and reviews as well.



Cannon Packing & Logistics has undoubtedly acquired an excellent reputation as one of the leading specialists in contract packing, especially with many years of experience and service under its belt. It continues to be the name that comes to mind for those who require expert contract packing and packaging services, but its services also extend to other premium offerings such as warehousing, fulfilment, and labelling.



Cannon Packing & Logistics is able to provide small-scale or large-scale contract packaging services for its customers, for one, and it boasts of 145 staff who can pack more than 110,000 different products every day. Cannon Packing & Logistics' service when it comes to contract packing doesn't end there, either – it can also serve as a distribution centre for customers, which means that it can easily take over bulk orders from all corners of the globe and break these orders down so it can pick, pack, and dispatch individual products or items directly to customers with the use of different delivery options and carriers as well.



But those who are keen on learning more about Cannon Packing & Logistics need not take the company's word for it. Cannon Packing & Logistics has recently received more positive feedback from customers, both new and regular customers who are more than happy with the level of service they have received from the company.



One customer, Essentra, is quick to confirm, "Essentra Components have chosen to work with Cannon Packing due to their flexible and can-do approach. CPL's quick turnarounds enable us to fulfil customer orders on time."



Another customer, Owens Corning, has this to say: "Cannon Packing has proven to be a stable, reliable and flexible partner throughout our many years of cooperation." And yet another client, Liqui Moly, confirms, "We are very happy (with) how Cannon Packing takes care of our logistics. They deliver quickly, and they provide us with accurate and up-to-date data. It is fun to work with them."



About Cannon Packing & Logistics

Cannon Packing & Logistics has always been a reliable partner of numerous companies wanting to take advantage of the best contract packing services in the UK. Aside from contract packing, Cannon Packing & Logistics also offers unrivalled warehousing, fulfilment, and labelling services. For further important details on this packaging company, visit the company's website.