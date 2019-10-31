Cannon Packing Now Offers More Services and Facilities for Warehousing and Fulfilment

Milton Park, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2019 --At Cannon Packing, customer satisfaction is a priority, and its personalised services are a testament to this. The company has a long and very successful history stretching back to the 1900s, and it has continued to evolve and strengthen its various services which now include contract packing, pick and pack services, ecommerce and order fulfilment, labelling, warehousing, and more. And now, Cannon Packing offers more services as well as facilities for warehousing and fulfilment as well.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2019 – Different businesses have different warehousing, fulfilment, and logistical and packing needs, and this is something that a company like Cannon Packing is fully aware of, having served as the logistics and packing partner of a lot of businesses in Oxfordshire and the surrounding areas for years.



Cannon Packing's history dates back to the turn of the 20th century, and it has survived through the decades by being able to adapt to the changing times and offering even more value-added services to its customers. Its specialities include logistics and contract packing, of course, but it also offers warehousing, labelling, fulfilment, and more.



Today, Cannon Packing offers even more when it comes to its warehousing and fulfilment capabilities, which gives its clients a lot more opportunities to grow and expand. For its warehousing services, for instance, Cannon Packing now offers a more flexible and streamlined approach with its 14,000 sq. metres of space and 145 employees, as well as its 12,500 mezzanine locations and 20,000 mixed pallet locations. Cannon Packing provides both full load and pallet delivery services, and it also offers container de-stuffing as well as more than 650 pallets of dispatches daily.



But what makes Cannon Packing's warehousing service even more unique is its flexibility, offering a wholly flexible storage solution to its clients. Additionally, Cannon Packing confirms that clients need only pay for what they use of its services, and clients can also take advantage of systems which allow them to manage and control their own stock.



For fulfilment, Cannon Packing offers more as well. Not only can Cannon Packing manage a client's inventory and receive as well as record customer orders and pick, pack, and send them as required, it can also provide shipment in bulk and negotiate better rates for shipments with large volumes. Cannon Packing can easily handle 300 orders and 50,000 units per day, and it can also handle 2500 product lines each day with a stock system in real-time.



About Cannon Packing

Cannon Packing is known for its excellent services and expertise in logistics and contract packing as well as warehousing and fulfilment, labelling, and other services, and the company has worked alongside numerous businesses and companies in Oxfordshire and beyond. To learn the full details of Cannon Packing's services, check out https://cannonpacking.co.uk.