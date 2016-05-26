Canyon Gold Corp. Announces a Name Change

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC)(The Company) announced today that the Company's stockholders have approved a Name Change.



The Company filed the above changes with FINRA and barring any unforeseen delays, expects approval in the near future.



The New Name of the Company is "Defense Technologies International Corp.", a new symbol will be assigned to the Company's stock.



The new Cusip Number assigned to the common stock is # 24464F 105.



The President of the Company stated, "Due to the Company's diversification program with the High Tech Subsidiary, it's now starting to be a very important piece of technology for the company especially as we START production of "The Alert Passive Scan" to venture to bring SAFETY to Schools, Sport Stadiums and other Public venues. The majority of shareholders have approved the new name that is more fitting to our expansion goals."



We've also announced earlier that we will form a second independent company through a spin-off of the Gold Subsidiary which will also trade on the OTCQB. Shareholders of record at the time of acceptance of the spin-off will receive shares of the newly registered Gold Company.



The Company's stock will continue to trade under the symbol "CGCC" until the change is approved by FINRA.



Defense Technologies International Corp's subsidiaries

(Formerly: Canyon Gold Corp.)



DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, LLC (DTC)

www.defensetechnologycorporation.com

Video News Alert



Long Canyon Gold Resources Corp. (LCGRC)

www.canyongoldexploration.com



On behalf of the Board of Directors, Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Company Contact: 800-520-9485 Merrill W. Moses, President

Email: cgcc@canyongoldexploration.com



The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market Information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CGCC



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Canyon Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Canyon Gold Corp's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Canyon Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



