Canyon Gold Corp. Defense Technology Corporation (DTC)'S 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' - The Solution to School Safety

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC) (The Company). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Defense Technologies Corporation (DTC) plans to make their 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' available to help Curb School Violence and bring Safety to Schools, Stadiums and other Public Buildings and Places.



Since the massacre at the elementary school in Newtown, Conn. schools have been initiating all types of security measures including vestibules, state of the art surveillance systems, call buttons & regular drills.



The "Offender Alert Passive Scan"TM is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented & trademarked product is an advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The program provides a visual image of where the items are located on the suspect, as well as an approximation of the size of the item (with optional equipment). With cameras available at the facility, the system will instantly relay the image of the suspect, position and time of the offending alert. The picture can be transmitted to security, management or any designated recipient and can be retained in the memory log of the computer.



PROTECTING STUDENTS FROM SHOOTERS.

New safeguards in schools after Newtown massacre.

THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES: www.canyongoldexploration.com



DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, LLC (DTC):



DTC was formed in 2007 to bring products to market in the areas of personal and collateral protection. DTC will succeed in the markets of personal and collateral protection by creating technology that is unique in design and operation. The company currently has two products in development that will have the potential to change the face of their respective industries.



DTC's Offender Alert Passive Scan is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. The DTC scan-system emits nothing through the subject and is passive. (Scanner systems currently in the market are effectively an X-RAY in some form)



A patented, trademarked product that is a technologically advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The unit can be installed into a door frame with no visual presence, providing covert detection, or can be installed as a standalone unit for portable operation.



About LCGRC

Long Canyon Gold Resources Corp. (LCGRC) owns 30 mineral lease claims and has the opportunity to acquire additional claims in the mineral-rich Spruce Ridge area as well as in the similarly mineralized Pequop Mountains of the Long Canyon Trend Area of Nevada. These sections are adjacent to the original discovery acquired by Newmont Mining for 2.3 Billion Dollars and also the site of the Newmont open pit mine estimated to be in full operation by 2017.



"With our timely new 'Passive Scanning System' by DTC and the climbing gold market we are looking to a good future for CanyonGold and its Investors."



On behalf of the Board of Directors, Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO



Company Contact:

800 520-9485 Merrill W. Moses, President

Email: cgcc@canyongoldexploration.com



The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market Information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CGCC/quote



