Canyon Gold Corp. Defense Technology Corporation (DTC)'S 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' - to Curb Violence in Schools

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC) (The Company). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Defense Technologies Corporation (DTC) plans to make their 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' available to help Curb School Violence and improve Safety at Schools, Stadiums and other Public Buildings and Places.



Schools Are Becoming A Much Safer Place at High Costs, there Is Still Room for Improvement!



The Offender Alert Passive ScanTM is an affordable solution to heightened security at schools as well as any other public building or place.



As schools have taken steps to beef up their security measures, violence in schools has taken a dive. The latest school safety numbers from the Department of Education, released Wednesday, show that schools have overall become safer places. While the data, which presents the most recent national indicators on school crime and safety, shows a slight uptick in violent deaths at school, it also shows that bullying and nonfatal crimes have greatly decreased.



At the same time, the numbers show a huge increase in terms of school security measures and training over the years. In the 1999-2000 school year, only 19 percent of public schools reported using security cameras. By 2011-2012, it was up to 64 percent. By 2013-2014, it had risen to 75 percent.



During the 2012-2013 school years, there were 53 violent deaths among students, non-students and staff members at U.S. private and public schools — either in the form of suicide or homicide. The previous year, there were 45 violent deaths at school. In 1992-1993, the earliest year for which data is available, there were 57 violent deaths at school. The number peaked in the 2006-2007 school year with 63 violent deaths. Still, schools are increasingly using resources to prepare for the worst, with nearly 90 percent of schools saying they have official plans in place in the event of a shooting.



Peggy G. Carr, acting commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics — the branch of the Department of Education that released the report — said that while trends are moving in the right direction,"there's still room for improvement."



The "Offender Alert Passive Scan"TM from Defense Technology Corporation (DTC) a wholly owned subsidiary of Canyon Gold Corp. (CGCC) is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented & trademarked product is an advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The program provides a visual image of where the items are located on the suspect, as well as an approximation of the size of the item (with optional equipment). With cameras available at the facility, the system will instantly relay the image of the suspect, position and time of the offending alert. The picture can be transmitted to security, management or any designated recipient and can be retained in the memory log of the computer.



"With our timely new 'Passive Scanning System' by DTC and the climbing gold market we are looking to a good future for CanyonGold and its Investors."



On behalf of the Board of Directors, Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO



Company Contact:

800 520-9485 Merrill W. Moses, President

Email: cgcc@canyongoldexploration.com



The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market Information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CGCC/quote



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Canyon Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Canyon Gold Corp's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Canyon Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.