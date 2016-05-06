Canyon Gold Corp. Engages Services of Trilogy Marketing Strategies

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC)(The Company) is pleased to announce that it signed a consulting agreement with Trilogy Marketing Strategies. Mr. Todd D. Sonoga, Principal of Trilogy Marketing Strategies (Trilogy) has over 25 years of experience in assisting companies on matters relating to market awareness/support and branding of said companies.



Mr. Sonoga is the former Sr. Executive & Assistant Editor for Wall Street Publishing (The Small Cap Report) and holds the position of Principal for Trilogy Marketing Strategies. Trilogy is a public relations firm specializing in consulting, raising market awareness, market support & branding for small cap companies.



Mr. Sonoga is a success driven professional with a solid track record and he has over 25 years' experience assisting Corporations in achieving their goals to bring in funding, short and long term capital, acquisitions or raising market awareness.



Mr. Sonoga's successes have been in these sectors: Entertainment, Exploration, Healthcare, Less Lethal Weapons, Learning Software & Food and Beverage.



Mr. Sonoga is the Owner of Wall Street Micro Cap, Wall Street Penny and Crowdfunding Power. Many of Mr. Sonoga's profiled companies have been featured in Fortune 500 Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, Financial Post, USA Today, Inside Wall Street and The Gabriel Wisdom Show.



"We are impressed with the capabilities of Mr. Sonoga and are excited to be working with him. He will take the lead in developing a program that will effectively communicate our investment opportunity, promote sustainable value and broaden our shareholder base. With our new 'Alert Passive Scan' project, it is our goal to create value for the Shareholders. We welcome Mr. Sonoga to the Canyon Gold Team, we are sure that his years of experience will enhance the value to our present and future shareholders." said Mr. Moses, President.



THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES: www.canyongoldexploration.com



About DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, LLC (DTC)

DTC was formed in 2007 to bring products to market in the areas of personal and collateral protection. DTC will succeed in the markets of personal and collateral protection by creating technology that is unique in design and operation. The company currently has two products in development that will have the potential to change the face of their respective industries.



DTC's Offender Alert Passive Scan is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. The DTC scan-system emits nothing through the subject and is passive. (Scanner systems currently in the market are effectively an X-RAY in some form)



A patented, trademarked product that is a technologically advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The unit can be installed into a door frame with no visual presence, providing covert detection, or can be installed as a standalone unit for portable operation.



Long Canyon Gold Resources Corp. (LCGRC) owns 30 mineral lease claims and has the opportunity to acquire additional claims in the mineral-rich Spruce Ridge area as well as in the similarly mineralized Pequop Mountains of the Long Canyon Trend Area of Nevada. These sections are adjacent to the original discovery acquired by Newmont Mining for 2.3 Billion Dollars and also the site of the Newmont open pit mine estimated to be in full operation by 2017.



"With our timely new 'Passive Scanning System' by DTC and the climbing gold market we are looking to a good future for CanyonGold and its Investors."



On behalf of the Board of Directors, Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO



Company Contact:

800-520-9485 FREE Merrill W. Moses, President

Email: cgcc@canyongoldexploration.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Canyon Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements.Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Canyon Gold Corp's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Canyon Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



