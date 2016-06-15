Canyon Gold Corp. FINRA Approves New Name

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC) (The Company) is pleased to announce FINRA approval of the company name change and new trading symbol.



The Company was notified by FINRA that effective at the opening of business on June 15, 2016 the following changes will take effect:



- Name change to "Defense Technologies International Corp."

- New Trading Symbol "DTII"

- New Cusip Number for the common stock: 24464F105



The new corporate name more fully represents the Company's expansion goals into the advanced technology sector. With its new proprietary 'Offender Alert Passive Scan™' of our subsidiary Defense Technology Corporation (DTC); we bring a new advanced Scanning Technology to market making the world safer and more secure.



"We are pleased that the company is now moving aggressively forward on the strategic value plans we have put in place over the past year. Our goal is to optimize value for shareowners starting with the DTC Scanner, only the first of our future product line." said President Merrill Moses. "Recognizing enhanced shareowner value is a key priority of management, and the dual track of this very unique technology coupled with our long-time gold resource holdings will position the company for substantial growth in two market sectors. The Company continues planning toward implementation of its previously announced intent to spin-off its gold resources subsidiary into an independent entity."



The Company's patented 'Offender Alert Passive Scan™' is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. Its special value comes from its passive nature with zero harmful emmittants through the subject.



Security scanner systems currently in utilization are effectively an X-ray in some form.



This patented & trademarked product is an advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The company's revolutionary technology provides a visual image of where the items are located on the suspect, as well as an approximation of the size of the item (with optional equipment). With cameras available at the facility, the system will instantly relay the image of the individual, position and time of the offending alert. The picture can be transmitted to security, management or any designated recipient and can be retained in the memory log of the computer.



Defense Technologies International Corp.'s subsidiaries

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO



