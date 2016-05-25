Canyon Gold Corp. Received the First Tranche of Funding for Its DTC Scanner Production

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC) (The Company), is pleased to announce that it received the first tranche of funding for the initial production of our patented proprietary DTC 'Offender Passive Alert Scan'.



"We are pleased that based on a stronger market of our securities a European Group is starting to provide funding for the start-up of the initial production of our revolutionary scanning unit in the amount of $25,000.00, with a commitment to provide further funding for completion of the initial production and start of mass production of the scanning units," said President Merrill Moses.



The Company requires a total of $50,000.00 to initially manufacture 2 sets of 5 scanning units each. We plan to initially install 5 units in a demonstration school and at a major sport stadium at a basic cost to the buyer of only $2,000.00 per unit or a total of $10,000.00. This cost is exceptionally competitive and value-justified by the safety, security and personal privacy affects that our scanners will bring to the venues. The revolutionary technology is without peer in the market for such security applications.



Our Offender Alert Passive Scan™ is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. The DTC scan-system is passive and emits nothing through the subject. (Scanner systems currently in the market are effectively an X-RAY in some form)



It is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented & trade marked product is an advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The program provides a visual image of where the items are located on the suspect, as well as an approximation of the size of the item (with optional equipment). With cameras available at the facility, the system will instantly relay the image of the suspect, position and time of the offending alert. The picture can be transmitted to security, management or any designated recipient and can be retained in the memory log of the computer.



Canyon Gold Corp's subsidiaries



DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, LLC (DTC)



Long Canyon Gold Resources Corp. (LCGRC) www.canyongoldexploration.com



Canyon Gold Corp. (CanyonGold)



In July 2011 acquired a 100% interest in 'LONG CANYON GOLD RESOURCES COPR.' a British Columbia, Canada corporation that controls a total of 30 mineral lease claims (1 section, 640 acres) in the North East Corner of Nevada in the Spruce Hills – Long Canyon Trend area of Elko County, Nevada.



CanyonGold filed with the SEC for full reporting status and trading on the OTC-Bulletin Board. On November 29, 2012 the company was cleared for trading on the OTC-BB under the symbol 'CGCC'.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Canyon Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Canyon Gold Corp's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Canyon Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Source: www.upticknewswire.com