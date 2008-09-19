Capability Company Hired by the Triangle Land Conservancy to Search for New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2008 -- Capability Company, an executive recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, has been hired by the Triangle Land Conservancy (TLC), an advocate for open space protection in the Triangle area of North Carolina, to search for its new Director of Development.



“We all care about the environment and the impact of growth on green spaces in our local communities,” stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant for Capability Company. “Triangle Land Conservancy is taking action to preserve them. We are eager to work with them again to build their team to meet the challenging goals of their current campaign and future endeavors.”



Joining the TLC team in the early stages of the public phase of the Our Water, Our Land Campaign, the Director of Development will influence the progress and success of the campaign, and directly improve TLC’s capacity to protect vital lands in the region. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.



About the Triangle Land Conservancy

The mission of TLC is to protect important open space—stream corridors, forests, wildlife habitat, farmland and natural areas—in Chatham, Durham, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake counties to help keep the region a healthy and vibrant place to live and work. Since 1983, TLC has been conserving natural and working lands in this six-county region. These abundant and beautiful places are some of this region's most attractive features. The work TLC does to conserve them is critical to the region's quality of life.

