Capability Company Hires New Director of Business Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2009 -- Capability Company, the Raleigh, NC-based executive search firm for not-for-profit organizations, is proud to introduce Kathryn L. Lima of Sharon, PA as its new Director of Business Development.



Ms. Lima has worked in all aspects of marketing, sales, media and fundraising in multiple industries for both not-for-profit and for-profit organizations. She was recognized as one of Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business for 2006.



In her new role as Director of Business Development, she will be an ambassador for Capability Company, especially within the fundraising profession. She will be responsible for developing relationships with university, hospital and nonprofit leaders, resulting in contracts to provide search services to an expanded pool of organizations.



“We are thrilled to have Kathryn on board,” stated Rebecca Worters, president of Capability Company. “We have truly found a perfect match to meet our company’s needs for the future. This search has also allowed us to experience, first hand, the quality and expertise our company brings to the table when assisting other organizations with their hiring needs.”



Ms. Lima received her MBA from Youngstown (OH) State University and is involved in numerous professional and volunteer organizations. She currently resides in Sharon, Pennsylvania with her husband and plans to work remotely from her home.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit its web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

