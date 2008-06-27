Capability Company to Search for Rural Advancement Foundation International Executive Director

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2008 -- The Rural Advancement Foundation International (USA) has selected Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive recruiting firm, to search for its new Executive Director.



“We are pleased to be working with RAFI,” stated Sherry Heuser, a senior consultant with Capability Company. “We look forward to working with them to find the perfect leader to build on the legacy of their founding Executive Director.”



The Executive Director will inherit a well-respected, valued and stable organization. RAFI is entering an exciting period of expansion, and this is a great opportunity for the new Executive Director to work with staff to move RAFI forward as an innovative organization that is recognized as a leader in agriculture and sustainability. This high-energy position requires that an individual have good political instincts, the ability to successfully relate to a wide range of constituents, and the skill to effectively convey the mission and work of the organization. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile at http://www.capabilitycompany.com/web/posprofiles/RAFIED.shtm.



About Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA

Located in Pittsboro, North Carolina, RAFI-USA was founded in 1990 by farmers and farm advocates who experienced the farm crisis of the 1980s. They aim to cultivate policies, markets and communities that support thriving, socially just and environmentally sound family farms. RAFI-USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a ten-member board. RAFI has been awarded a major multi-year grant, which means that in 2009, we will double our annual operating budget (from $1.5M to $3M) and increase our staff size (from twelve to sixteen).



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

