Capital Blueprints Founder Kevin Kaczmarek Announces Sale of Companies

Fishers, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2013 --Capital Blueprints, LLC, a real estate company focused on passive turn-key single family homes announced today the completed sale of three companies owned in part by Founder and CEO Kevin Kaczmarek. Companies KR Inspired Properties, LLC, High Yield USA, LLC and Blue Ocean Properties, LLC were sold in a private sale Wednesday, September 18, 2013. This is a strategic step in the effort to explore new opportunities for the future of Capital Blueprints, LLC.



Kevin Kaczmarek shared, “This is a day filled with many blessings. This transaction gives my family and I the flexibility to stay focused on our long-term personal mission. It also allows the companies to continue on by fitting into the new owner’s bigger picture plans, which is a win for the city of Indianapolis and for the investment properties involved.”



Kaczmarek also added, “With the changing landscape of real estate investment this was an opportunity to create a win-win scenario for all parties involved. This sale should not be seen as a loss of confidence in the Indianapolis market or real estate investment, but in essence quite the opposite. When we embarked upon the Indianapolis market three years ago, we could see the potential growth in the market and that potential is being realized in new jobs, a stronger school system, and a world class localand state economy.”