Chinese Investment Giant Backs Pharmaceutical Venture in the US

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --With registered capital of assets of approximately 300 billion USD, China Gaoxin Investment Group Corp. is making a major financial commitment to provide equipment and services to the world wide pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement manufacturing industry. The American channel to market is through Right Stuff Equipment in Denver Colorado, where demo equipment, engineering support and parts are available.



Beijing Hanlin Hangyu Technology Development Co. is currently a dominate force in the pharmaceutical and supplement machine manufacturing in Asia, and operates under the brand name of Dr Pharm Precision Machinery. Their plant occupies over 180,000 Sq Ft and a new, larger plant is in the planning stage. With the latest influx of financial capital from China Gaoxin Investment Group, Dr Pharm will be expanding it's market worldwide, particularly focusing on the United States.



"The Dr Pharm brand provides a high quality and very competitive price option for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. Product lines include capsule fillers, tablet presses, blister packaging, bottle filling, labeling and cartoning equipment that is fully cGMP compliant." said Kevin Weber President and CEO of Right Stuff Equipment. " The additional capital investment demonstrates the commitment by the company to establishing the Dr Pharm brand as a major name in the US equipment business."



About Gaoxin Investment Group Corp.

Gaoxin Investment Group Corp. was established in 1999 as one of China’s earliest state-owned venture capital companies.



Contact: Kevin Weber

Email: kweber@drpharm-usa.com

Phone: 303-327-4704