Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --The business case for captive power plant is growing stronger with the realms of small & mid-size industry clutters mushrooming on pan India basis. Interestingly, the business cases for captive power generation has consistently garnered momentum since the very concept got introduced in India post 2003 or better say post application of EA, 2003.



Though, captive power generation in India can't be termed as disruptive however it certainly has elevated itself to the genres of being one with the kind of capacities added on yearly basis which is nearing a hallmark figure of 50 GW in terms of installed capacity for the country. In India the woes of power distribution utilities are well known, coupled with cross-subsidy structure followed in most of the states of the country the quest for reliable as well affordable power for the commercial & industrial users seems never ending. This scenario when united with increasing gorge of power demand-supply gap has provided the necessary fillip which has led to prolific growth of captive power generation in India.



Key topics covered in this report include:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Opportunity Tracker for Captive Power Project (CPP) Developers in India

Chapter 2: Opportunity Tracker for Equipment Suppliers & Vendors

Chapter 3: Opportunity Tracker for Contractors and Service Providers

Chapter 4: Opportunity Tracker for Power Distribution Companies

Chapter 5: Opportunity Tracker for Power Traders

Chapter 6: Opportunity Tracker for Fuel Suppliers & Traders

Chapter 7: Upcoming CPPs in India- Status Wise Track with Project Details in Northern Region States

Chapter 8: Upcoming CPPs in India- Status Wise Track with Project Details in Eastern Region States

Chapter 9: Upcoming CPPs in India- Status Wise Track with Project Details in Western Region States

Chapter 10: Upcoming CPPs in India- Status Wise Track with Project Details in Southern Region States

Chapter 11: Upcoming Captive Power Projects & Info Graphics

Chapter 12: Conclusion and Findings



