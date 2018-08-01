Capture Beautiful Moments with the Sennheiser Memory Mic

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --She's singing the solo at the school's concert and your heart could just burst. He wobbles, and then rides his bike away from your protective arms on his own for the very first time. You're above the world watching a sunrise from a hot air balloon. Sometimes life is almost too amazing to fully take in, and when it is, your smartphone is there to catch… nearly everything. Let's face it: All too often it's the sound that gets left behind when you capture those special memories. The song from the stage is muffled in the chatter of the audience. And maybe your breathless commentary on the ascent to the heavens could have been more audible if you had spoken into your phone. But real life doesn't do second takes and it's for exactly these special moments that audio specialist Sennheiser has developed the Memory Mic, a professional wireless microphone for smartphones that is effortless to use. The lightweight and compact microphone directly picks up the person you would like to hear – at any distance from the smartphone. The accompanying Sennheiser video app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play and allows you to create videos with great pictures and great sound.



"Sound plays a massively important role in videos. It instantly creates a certain atmosphere, evokes emotions, and lets you truly relive beautiful memories," said Tobias von Allwoerden, Senior Product Manager, Professional Audio at Sennheiser. "The wireless Memory Mic is as convenient and easy to use as a smartphone."



Ready immediately

For filming, the Memory Mic is simply sync'ed with the app via Bluetooth, attached with its magnetic clip to the clothing of the person you want to film – and you're ready to fill the camera roll of your smartphone with beautiful memories.



Climbing, running, cycling

Whether learning to cycle or rollicking about in the playground: The rugged Memory Mic is so lightweight it's hardly felt. Its compact size makes it an ideal companion on day trips and holidays. The Memory Mic is reliable, robust and very forgiving when the distance and direction you talk from varies. Its operating time amounts to up to four hours, then it is simply recharged via the USB connector. After an hour, the battery has already reached 70% of its full capacity and the microphone is ready to record the next adventures!



For sound wizards and accessory enthusiasts

When recording with the Memory Mic, the integrated microphone of the smartphone will also be active and pick up ambient sound. The Memory Mic app allows you to select the perfect mix between the audio recorded by the Memory Mic and the sound recorded by the smartphone. Via the app, you can also adjust the level of the microphone, which is very helpful for soft voices. As the Memory Mic is wireless, it does not occupy any input on the smartphone, therefore you can still employ additional accessories such as a gimbal if desired.



The Memory Mic comes complete with a USB charging cable and a quick guide. The free Memory Mic app is available in the Apple App Store or from Google Play.



Sound examples of the Memory Mic are available at https://youtu.be/kz5Izwmb7No (family), https://youtu.be/tQlUvs9Ek3w (food blogger), https://youtu.be/BCd90dznE9c (music).



