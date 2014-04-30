Capture the Magic of Movies with Funkyflick

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2014 --FunkyFlick is setting out to change the way that people find movies they want to watch. In the past, movie fans received recommendations based on what other people like or vague keyword matches. Now, FunkyFlick can take anything that has a Wikipedia page and use it to find great movies about whatever you want to see.



FunkyFlick is the brainchild of former Google engineer Robert Nuckolls. Nuckolls was tired of trying to find movies by sifting through thousands of search results based on other people’s recommendations and basic genre criteria. So to fix the problem, he wrote a program that can actually read regular English text instead of keywords to determine whether a potential movie’s description is similar.



For example, if a user searches for movies about “courage” using a traditional keyword based search engine, they’ll probably get thousands upon thousands of results for movies that happen to use the word “courage” somewhere in the description. FunkyFlick, on the other hand, reads the Wikipedia entry for “courage”, analyzes the main themes and concepts, then produces a list of movies that highlight those features.



FunkyFlick gives results that are much more focused than the typical search engine. A search for a broad term on those engines can result in literally millions of results, making it nearly impossible to actually find what you’re looking for. FunkyFlick’s unique algorithm extracts the meaning from the words and uses it to give you a list of no more than 36 results, all tailored to exactly what you’re looking for.



FunkyFlick has already partnered with Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer. And because FunkyFlick’s algorithm works for locating any product within a text description, it could grow into a general search engine that can find any product, making the growth potential for FunkyFlick virtually limitless.



About FunkyFlick

FunkyFlick, Inc. was incorporated in July of 2013 and launched the beta version of its website in January 2014. IOS and Android versions are still under development and will be launched soon. Their headquarters are located in Santa Clara, CA.